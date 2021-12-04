Chipata District Commissioner Elidah Banda has directed Neria Investments Limited to ensure that farmers receive their fertilizer under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) by December 17,2021.

Mrs Banda expressed concern after finding out that the distribution process of fertilizer under the 2021/2022 farming season is currently at 53 percent.

She says personnel at Neria Investments Limited in Chipata must quicken the pace at which they are working if the farmers in Chipata district are to receive their farming inputs on time.

Speaking in a meeting with Neria Investments Limited personnel in Chipata yesterday after a spot check at the sheds, Mrs Banda said it is very costly for farmers to be travelling weekly to collect fertilizer only to be turned back by the contracted transporter.

“I am pleading with you to work because the rains are here and the farmers are worried. If you are short of manpower employ some more people because time is not with us, “she said.

She disclosed that daily, farmers are passing through her office to complain at the pace at which Neria Investments Limited personnel in Chipata district are working.

And Neria Investments Limited warehouse manager Gilbert Malumo said his team is working adequately to ensure that the farmers received their inputs on time.

Mr Malumo assured the District Commissioner that the farmers will collect their fertilizer by December 17,2021 adding that his company will opt to use a new strategy in order to quicken the collection of fertilizer by the farmers.

Meanwhile, Chipata District Agriculture Coordinating Officer (DACO) Philimon Lungu said the district is supposed to receive a total of 103, 428 by 50kg fertilizer of which 51,714 by 50kg is D compound and 51,714 by 50kg Urea.

Mr Lungu said 28,595 by 50kg D comp and 28,595 by 50kg urea has already been distributed to farmers as of yesterday adding that distribution represents 55.3 percent performance on the targeted 17,238 farmers in the district.