Nkana ended their four-match winless drought stretching back over a month after beating Forest Rangers 2-0 at home in Kitwe.

The win was also Nkana’s first over Forest after losing their last five meetings since drawing 2-2 away in Ndola in the 2019 transitional season.

Nkana toiled for the victory that took them until the final quarter of the second half.

Patrick Gondwe fired in the first goal in the 75th minute with a long range shot and goal of the season contender.

Derrick Mukombozi sealed Nkana’s win in the 79th minute when he side-footed Jacob Ngulube’s corner.

Nkana’s win also ended their four match winless drought dating back to October 30 when they beat Kafue Celtic 1-0 away in Lusaka.