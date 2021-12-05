Mufulira Magnets have won the 2021 Copperbelt Basketball Super League after beating defending champions Lunga Bullets in the last game of the season.

Magnets overcame Lunga 70-64 in the title decider on Saturday in Luanshya.

The Mufulira outfits have won the league with 35 points from 18 games played in the season.

Lunga remained behind on 32 points in 18 games played.

Meanwhile, Spax Storms have successfully defended the Copperbelt Feminine Basketball League with a perfect record.

Chingola side Storms, who were unbeaten in the 2021 season, thumped CBU Robins 62-30 in their last game to win the league title.