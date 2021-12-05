9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 5, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

BASKETBALL: Mufulira Magnets Topple Lunga Bullets as Copperbelt Champions

By sports
53 views
0
Sports BASKETBALL: Mufulira Magnets Topple Lunga Bullets as Copperbelt Champions
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mufulira Magnets have won the 2021 Copperbelt Basketball Super League after beating defending champions Lunga Bullets in the last game of the season.

Magnets overcame Lunga 70-64 in the title decider on Saturday in Luanshya.

The Mufulira outfits have won the league with 35 points from 18 games played in the season.

Lunga remained behind on 32 points in 18 games played.

Meanwhile, Spax Storms have successfully defended the Copperbelt Feminine Basketball League with a perfect record.

Chingola side Storms, who were unbeaten in the 2021 season, thumped CBU Robins 62-30 in their last game to win the league title.

Previous articlePower Stun Struggling Champions Zesco United

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

BASKETBALL: Mufulira Magnets Topple Lunga Bullets as Copperbelt Champions

Mufulira Magnets have won the 2021 Copperbelt Basketball Super League after beating defending champions Lunga Bullets in the last...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Power Stun Struggling Champions Zesco United

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos on Sunday made a very significant statement on their road to recovery following a 2-1 away win over defending...
Read more

Zambia U17 Qualify To The COSAFA U17 Cup Semifinals

Sports sports - 0
Junior Chipolopolo Zambia on Saturday qualified to the 2021 COSAFA U17 Cup semifinals at the ongoing tournament in Lesotho. George Chilufya's side beat Eswatini 1-0...
Read more

Nkana End Five Match Losing Run Against Forest

Sports sports - 0
Nkana ended their four-match winless drought stretching back over a month after beating Forest Rangers 2-0 at home in Kitwe. The win was also...
Read more

Ghana Hold Zambia in FIFA U20 Women’s WC Qualifier

Sports sports - 1
Zambia on Saturday battled to a goalless draw against Ghana at home in Lusaka in the first leg match of the third qualifying round...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.