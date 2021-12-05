Zambia Army Commander Sitali Alibuzwi has urged defence personnel to play a leading role in being advocates against Gender-Based Violence(GBV) in communities.

Lieutenant General Alibuzwi says advocacy against GBV will protect men, women, boys, and girls from physical and sexual violence.

Lieutenant General Alibuzwi was speaking in Lusaka today when he officially opened a workshop for army personnel to commemorate 16 days of gender activism.

General Alibuzwi also called on all GBV victims not to shy away from reporting to relevant authorities.

And the Army Commander noted that GBV has a negative effect on the health status of victims.

“Gender-Based Violence has continued to negatively impact women and girls compared to men and boys in our communities. It is harmful to women’s advancement in society because it jeopardizes their individual freedoms and safety. In addition, it has a negative impact on victims’ health as it is associated with cases of HIV/AIDS and unwanted pregnancies,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Civil-Military Affairs Director-General, Genoh Muke said drug abuse is one of the leading causes of GBV.

Brigadier General Muke said it is for this reason the Drug Enforcement Commission has been included to be part of the training.

He said the training will also include practical steps on addressing the vice.

Meanwhile, Gender Analyst at the Gender Division at Cabinet Office, Emma Shamalimba called on the active involvement of stakeholders to end GBV.