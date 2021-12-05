Zanaco are through to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage while Red Arrows have failed to qualify.

At National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Arrows beat Simba SC of Tanzania in their final leg pre-group stage match.

Ricky Banda and Saddam Phiri scored in the 44th and 47th minutes respectively for Arrows but Hassan Dilunga’s 66th minute goal for Simba made it a bridge too far for the Zambian club.

Arrows exit 3-2 on aggregate.

In Bamako, Zanaco lost 2-0 away to Malian club Binga FC.

Youssouf Diallo put Binga ahead in the 81st minute and the hosts later won a stoppage time penalty that was converted by Youssouf Coulibaly.

Fortunately, Zanaco advance to next February’s group stage 3-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-0 at home in Lusaka.

Zanaco are Zambia’s only group stage flag bearers this season after Arrows joined Zesco United and Kabwe Warriors out of this year’s campaign.