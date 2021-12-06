9.5 C
Finance g Minister Dissolves ZRA and National Roads Funds Boards

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) Boards have been dissolved.

Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced the dissolution of the Boards in a statement issued today.

Dr. Musokotwane said the dissolution of the ZRA Board is in accordance with the ZRA Act Chapter 321 of the laws of Zambia, while the NRFA Board is in accordance with the National Road Fund Agency Act number 13 of 2002.

The Minister has further terminated the appointment of the Government appointed Directors on the Development Bank of Zambia -DBZ- Board.

This is in accordance with the Development Bank of Zambia Act, Chapter 363 of the Laws of Zambia.

Dr. Musokotwane has thanked the persons on the listed Boards for their services and wished them well in future.

He said the new boards will be appointed once consultations are concluded.

