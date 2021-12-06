The government has called on Zambians to be patient on the issue of Forest Reserve 27 as the matter is being handled strategically.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Elijah Muchima disclosed that there is need for a strategic environmental impact report to be used for reference and backup when the matter is brought up for verdict.

Mr Muchima explained that most people do not understand the area was de-gazetted using presidential powers and there is a procedure to deal with such a case.

The Minister noted that government is aware of the effects on the recharge area especially on Chalimbana and Chongwe river areas.

He added that this has caused water challenges for the people of Chongwe which requires sustainable interventions.

Mr Muchima was Speaking in an interview with journalists at Chalimbana University in Chongwe District yesterday and revealed that the issue of forest 27 involved innocent people and institutions, hence the need to study the matter with caution.

He said that the issue was not about hatred but doing what is beneficial for the Zambians, especially Chongwe residents who are highly affected.

“At the moment we need to use the technical report that can give us authority going forward,” Mr Muchima indicated.

He noted that laws too have to be followed, hence people should not push the government to make hasty decisions.

He explained the process of cancelling a title deed can only be done by a court order or presidential authority which must have a backing.

The Minister was happy that stakeholders such as the World Wild Fund for nature (WWF) are willing to assist government with the process of developing a strategic report.

He said that developing the report is expensive and the help by stakeholders was welcome.