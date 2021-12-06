Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Collins Nzovu says the Lake Tanganyika Development Project which government is implementing in Nsama and Mpulungu Districts of Northern Province is a strategic project which will reduce poverty in line with governments 2030 vision.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao this morning, Mr Nzovu explained that the project which is funded through a loan facility from. the African Development Bank (ADB) and a grant from the Global Environment Fund (GEF) has brought about massive infrastructure development in the two districts.

The Minister who is on a familiarization tour of Northern Province said that project has constructed ten 10 health posts which are fully operational.

“I’m aware that the ten health posts are operational and servicing about forty seven thousand people,” he said.

He disclosed that the project is also constructing two water intakes which once fully operational are expected to benefit 6,700 (six thousand seven hundred) people.

And Mr Nzovu said government is resolved to reversing environmental trends like climate change, deforestation and land degradation among other issues.

He explained that government is concerned with the indiscriminate cutting of trees in the province which is contributing to climate change.

“This is the reason why this Ministry was created to address environmental challenges in the country,” he said.

He adds “We are concerned on the high right of indiscriminate cutting down of trees in Northern province. The practice of chitemene system is leading to land degradation, “he noted.

He has since called on the people in the province to reduce on charcoal burning and switch to farming.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao said the Lake Tanganyika Development Project has transformed the lives of people in the province.

He said the two districts of Nsama and Mpulungu would not have received much in terms of development had it not been for the project.

“We appreciate the Lake Tanganyika Development Project. There is an increase in the number of fish being kept as well as the bee keeping projects due to the project,” he said.

“We have received a number of infrastructure development amon