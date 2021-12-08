Coach Kaluba Kangwa has hailed Zambia’s victory at the COSAFA U17 Girls Championship which was part of the 2020 Region 5 Games in Maseru, Lesotho.

The Zambian girls on Monday thrashed Botswana 4-0 to lift the COSAFA U17 Girls Championship.

In a post-match interview with FAZ Media’s Mike Mubanga, Kaluba said the girls triumph shows improvement in the women’s game.

“The victory is so special to the girls and so special to women’s football, and so special to the football association of Zambia, parents, teachers, the fans and everyone who supports women football,” Kaluba said.

“We would like to appreciate them (stakeholders) for this kind of support, without their support women’s football would not have been to this level.”

“You can see the growth of women’s football in Zambia. Now we want to be getting medals and cups,” he said.

Zambia were runners up at the same event last year in South Africa after losing to Tanzania in the final.