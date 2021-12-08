Nkana and Power Dynamos warm-up for Sunday’s big Kitwe derby with respective away and home FAZ Super League dates.

Power will visit Wusakile to battle Nkana in the first leg of this seasons Kitwe derby on December 12.

Nkana, who are fresh from a 2-0 home win over Forest Rangers on Saturday, are not done with sampling some Ndola flavour yet and this time visit Buildcon at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium hunting for a second successive league win.

Beston Chambeshi’s side are 7th on 19 points and are seeking only their second away win over Buildcon since their hosts were promoted in 2017.

Nkana has left Buildcon with three draws, a win and suffered 3-1 loss there in their previous visit last February during their 2020/2021 season struggles to avoid relegation.

Buildcon are just below Nkana at number 8 also on 19 points and come into the game seeking their first league win since they beat Chambishi 2-0 on November 17 and have thereafter drawn two and lost one match.

Meanwhile, 5th placed Power, who are also on 19 points, are home at Arthur Davies Stadium where they hosts promoted Kansanshi Dynamos.

Power are hunting for a fifth consecutive league victory with the major highlight of their four match winning run came last Sunday when they beat defending champions Zesco United 2-1 away at Levy Stadium in Ndola.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 15 FIXTURES

08/12/2021

Kafue Celtic-Green Eagles

Nkwazi-Indeni

Red Arrows-Kabwe Warriors

Lusaka Dynamos-Zesco United

Prison Leopards-Konkola Blades

Power Dynamos-Kansanshi Dynamos

13h00: Forest Rangers-Green Buffaloes

15h00: Buildcon-Nkana

09/12/2021

Zanaco-Chambishi