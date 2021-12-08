9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

IMF Deal will help Zambia improve the Local Economy-Musokotwane

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines IMF Deal will help Zambia improve the Local Economy-Musokotwane
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane has told Parliament that the recent agreement the Zambian Government has reached with the International Monetary Fund when implemented will help to improve the local economy.

In a Ministerial Statement in Parliament on the IMF agreement with the Zambian government reached this week, Dr. Msokotwane said the planned reforms are aimed at restoring price stability, bringing the debt situation under control and achieving higher inclusive growth.

He said if nothing is done regarding Zambia’s current economic status the exchange rate will get worse, prices will escalate and poverty will get out of hand.

A Staff-Level Agreement is an understanding between the IMF and the Government on the economic and financial policies and reforms which the Government will undertake over time.

Dr. Msokotwane added that the planned removal of subsidies on fuel and electricity under the new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme will help to narrow the gap between the rich and the poor.

He said money to be saved from the removal of subsidies will go towards enhanced CDF, provision of free education and hiring of teachers.

The Finance Minister, however, acknowledged that fuel and electricity consumers will feel the impact of subsidies removal.

Dr. Msokotwane said he is aware that Zambians have raised concerns and fears that life under an IMF program will be harsh.

“Madam Speaker, as I conclude, let me address the concerns and fears expressed by some citizens that life under an IMF program will be harsh. This of course depends on who you are,” he said.

“If you are a rural dweller, life is likely to be better for you rather than being harsh because the enhanced CDF money, free education and availability of teachers will be better for you.”

“If you are a citizen who drives, of course the cost of fuel will be slightly more expensive. In any case, maintaining the status quo is not an option,” Dr. Msokotwane stated.

“I wish to assure the Zambians that our thoughts and actions are with them all the time and we intend to deliver a much better economy and better living conditions for the average citizen than what they are experiencing now. Zambia is in safe hands,” he concluded.

Previous articleNkana and Power in Mid-Week Warm-ups Ahead of Kitwe Derby

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

IMF Deal will help Zambia improve the Local Economy-Musokotwane

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane has told Parliament that the recent agreement the Zambian Government has...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Speaker’s decision under fire over nullified PF seats, as stakeholders say her decision is unconstitutional

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
The Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti's decision to prevent all Patriotic Front Members of Parliament from taking part in the business of...
Read more

We have Managed to Secure a Deal within Two Months, PF failed in 7 years-HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) finance program for Zambia is an endorsement of the UPND...
Read more

President Hichilema and Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera hold bilateral talks

Headlines editor - 5
President Hakainde Hichilema earlier today arrived in Malawi for a one day State Visit. He was met on arrival at Kamuzu International Airport by...
Read more

HH’s government has punished Zambians with IMF deal – Bob Sichinga charges

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
The United Party for National Development (UPND) government has sacrificed Zambia at the altar of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), former commerce minister Bob...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.