Information and Media Development Minister Chushi Kasanda has said that funds that will be saved from the decision by the government to remove subsidies on fuel and electricity will go towards paying retirees and other needy areas.

Ms. Kasanda said that currently subsidizing on fuel alone, costs the government about 67 Million United states dollars per month which can be channeled to other needy areas.

Ms. Kasanda said that it is not fair that Government should continue to subsidize fuel when other people who have worked for the country to continue to live in abject poverty.

Ms Kasanda noted that the monies saved from removal subsidies will go towards providing quality health care through increasing the number of health care personnel and medicines in the facilities.

Ms Kasanda said that government will recruit health personnel and ensure a steady supply of medicines in health facilities.

According to a statement on her Facebook page, the Minister said the monies will also be channeled to empower the vulnerable through high impact empowerment programs that will make them earn sufficient income to cushion them against the impact of

removal of fuel subsidies.

She said the government will do a lot more other things as seen in the 2022 proposed National budget.

Ms. Kasanda further said that it is the UPND long-term vision to improve the livelihood of the citizens and has since encouraged all citizens to trust the government and its leadership.