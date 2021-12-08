Kampyongo detained at Chelstone Police Station over 2015 Chopper attack In Shiwangandu. Police at Chelstone Police Station have recorded a warn and caution statement from former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo.

Mr. Kampyongo’s lawyer George Chisanga said in an interview that the Shiwangandu Member of Parliament has been warned and cautioned after hours of interrogations.

Police Spokesman Rae Hamoonga also confirmed the matter adding that Mr. Kampyongo has been warned and cautioned for the offence of Endangering Safety Contrary to Section 8(f) of CAP 445 Safety of Civil Aviation Act of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the Offence are that Mr. Kampyongo with others are allegedly to have endangered the safety of an Aircraft and its Passengers.

This occurred on the 2nd January 2015 at Kalalatekwe School grounds in Shiwangandu District in Muchinga Province.

Mr Hamoonga said Mr. Kampyongo is yet to be formerly charged and arrested at the place of commission of the offence.

Mr. Chisanga also revealed that Mr. Kampyongo will be transported to Shiwangandu, Chinsali where he is expected to be formally arrested.

Meanwhile, several PF MPs and senior officials gathered at Chelstone Police to visit Mr. Kampyongo.

Earlier, Police had blocked the PF officials from visiting their detained colleague but later only allowed Mporokoso MP and leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile to meet him behind bars.

Several PF officials among them Raphael Nakacinda, Mutotwe Kafyaya, Remember Mutale, Kalalwe Mukosa and Kampamba Mulenga were by time of publishing negotiating their entry into the Police Station.