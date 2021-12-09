Bowman Lusambo and seven other Patriotic Front members of Parliament have applied for leave in the Lusaka High Court, seeking judicial review against Speaker Nelly Mutti’s decision to chase them from Parliament.
Speaker Mutti in a ruling on Tuesday ordered Lusambo and other MPs whose seats were nullified not to be attending Parliament business until their appeals were heard and determined by the Constitutional Court.
She said Lusambo and others could not continue taking part in the business of the House nor enjoy parliamentary privileges.
But Lusambo who is MP for the nullified Kabushi seat, Nakonde’s Lukas Simumba, Chinsali MP Kalalwe Mukosa, Mutotwe Kafwaya Lunte MP, Lubansenshi MP Taulo Chewe, Mkushi North MP Christopher Chibuye, Kwacha MP Joseph Malanji and Chimwemwe MP Allen Banda have sought judicial review.
This is according to ex-parte summons for leave to commence judicial review proceedings in the court.
The applicant’s application is anchored on the Provision of Order 53 Rule 3 of the Rules of the Supreme Court.
Sibongile Mwamba whose Kasama parliamentary seat was also nullified is not among the MPs who have applied for judicial review.
Judge in charge Gertrude Chawatama and judges Mwila Kombe and Susan Wanjelani have set Friday for hearing the judicial review application.
Although it’s the right thing to do my view is that the affected MPs should have gone back to the ConCourt where their appeals lie because there’s already a judgement on the same matter by the same Court. An appeal to the ConCourt acts as a stay as ruled by Judge Mulembe so all they required was to seek an enforcement of the same judgement. I don’t see the need to take to another Court a matter that has been adjudicated by the ConCourt. They should just make applications to cite the Speaker for being in breach
They are trying to silence you my brother because they can feel the heat you are bringing in parliament. The people in kabushi will always choose you and upnd know this. Hh is a very angry vengeful man
Nice to see Bowman Lusambo humbled, remember this is man who said HH was stinking of koluption ha ha ha ha