The Forestry Department in Chifunabuli District in Luapula Province has confiscated 16 bicycles and 36 bags of charcoal from 16 illegal charcoal burners.

This follows a joint patrol by officers from Chembe, Mansa and Chifunabuli Districts aimed at curbing illegal charcoal trading in the area.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS after the patrol, Chifunabuli District Forestry Officer, Memory Simangolwa said the patrol was one of the control measures put in place to ensure that illegal cutting down of trees in the district is minimized.

“As a department, patrols and confiscation of illegal charcoal by banners in the district is one of the measures put in place to ensure that the illegal cutting down of trees is minimized as it can lead to deforestation,” she said.

Ms Simangolwa said prior to the patrols, the department spent 14 days at the charcoal market educating them on the importance of getting permits.

“Prior to the patrols, our department spent 14 days by at the charcoal market and ensured that the charcoal sellers were well educated on the need for them to get permits in order for them to trade legally and had no excuse of trading without licenses,” she explained.

She said once confiscated, the charcoal becomes state property, and the bicycles are only released to the owners upon payment of a fine of K300.

“Once confiscated, the charcoal becomes state property and is to be sold by the department, and the bicycles are only released to the owners upon payment of a fine of 300 kwacha and the money raised will be used to plant trees in the planting season which is held annually from 15th November to 15th January,’’ she said.

Ms Simangolwa however revealed that the district has been having challenges in carrying out patrols as they are facing transport challenges.

“As a district, we are facing challenges in carrying out patrols as we do not have a vehicle and Chifunabuli is vast. The District also has the Mwewa Local Forest which we are supposed to preserve but due to the transport challenge, we are unable to patrol the forest despite being aware of the illegal cutting down of trees and charcoal burning in the local forestry. This patrol was only made possible using a vehicle from the Mansa team,” she said.

She has since called on government to look into the plight of the department and procure a vehicle to easy the operations of the department.