Thursday, December 9, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Malanji remains in Jail

By Chief Editor
Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Malanji is spending another night in police custody following the court’s delayed to rule over his bail application.

Lusaka High Court Judge, Mwape Bowa has reserved a ruling on the bail application filed by Mr. Malanji on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Foreign Affairs Minister is charged for alleged corruption activities which happened between January 1st, 2021, and August 31, 2021.
The court has set December 9, 2021 as the date on which the ruling will be made.

In this matter, Mr. Malanji is in the first count jointly charged with former Secretary to the Treasury, Fredson Yamba on charges of willful failure to comply with the law when they transferred over K154.2 million to the Zambian mission in Turkey without following the law on supplementary expenditure as provided by article 203 of the Zambian constitution.

On the other charges Mr. Malanji is accused of possession of various properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime among them a helicopter which he purchased at 1.4 Million Dollars

