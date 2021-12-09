Patriotic Front member of the Central Committee in charge of information and publicity Raphael Nakachinda has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to honor the K1, 500 salary increment for police officers as opposed to using them in settling political scores.

Hon Nakachinda says it is now clear that Mr. Hichilema has a list of Members of Parliament he wants to fix while in office, more especially those from the former ruling party Patriotic Front.

The PF member of the Central Committee in charge of information and publicity said this when he and other senior PF members went to visit former Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kapyongo who was detained by the police at Chelston Police Station.

“It is now clear that President Hakainde Hichilema has a list of Members of Parliament he wants to fix. Let him just honor the K1, 500 salary increment he promised the police officers unlike using them to oppress political opponents. So in the next few days, you are going to see an increase of arrests because Mr. Hichilema is using law enforcement agencies by giving them instructions everyday, ” said Hon Nakachinda.

“When he (Mr. Hichilema) wakes up in the morning, his heart turns and says where is Stephen Kapyongo, Chitalu Chilufya, and when the police tell him there is nothing we have found, he says you have to find something. What is going on here at Chelston Police Station is real drama and like the leader of opposition in Parliament has said, the real answer is the court.”

And the leader of the opposition in Parliament Hon Brian Mundubile said the new government is not giving chance to PF MPs to speak for their people on many issues such as the eminent increase in fuel and electricity costs and other pressing issues.

He charged that these arrests are political and that the people of Zambia are seeing whatever is happening in the country.