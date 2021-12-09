9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 9, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Hichilema calls on law enforcement agencies to step up efforts to combat corruption

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
General News President Hichilema calls on law enforcement agencies to step up efforts...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has called on law enforcement agencies to step up efforts to combat corruption. President Hichilema said that Government will continue to render the necessary support to ease the work of law enforcement agencies and ensure they perform to people’s expectations.

This was contained in a speech read on his behalf by Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe during this year’s International Anti-Corruption Commemorations themed ‘ Your right, your role: say No to corruption.’

President Hichilema said aspirations contained in the 2022 national budget centered on economic growth and job creation cannot be achieved if corruption is allowed to be part of the process.

He reiterated that his administration’s fight against Corruption is NOT vindictive and is not meant to punish political opponents or silence the voice of critics.

President Hichilema said his Government wants to safeguard the country’s resources and leave a legacy of transparent and accountable leadership.

He stated that Government will make it difficult for corrupt elements to thrive and that perpetrators of the vice will face the law regardless of their standing in society.

And United Nations Resident Coordinator Coumba Mar Gadio who was represented by United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative Lionel Laurent said the UN has noted the commitment by President Hichilema to strengthen accountability and transparency as well as fight corruption.

Dr Mar Gadio said weak institutions and governance structures provide a conducive environment for corruption to thrive.

Meanwhile, Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Acting Director-General Silumesi Muchula said the Commission appreciates the political stance taken by the new dawn administration since assuming office to get rid of Corruption.

Mr Muchula said the Commission is eagerly looking forward to the revision of the Anti-corruption legislation, establishment of the fact track Anti-corruption court as well as increased funding to raise public awareness on the vice.

AND Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) Chapter Vice President Anne Chewe called for the inclusion of young people in the Fight against Corruption and the need to amplify their voices.

Dr. Chewe said the fight against Corruption is limited by the existing legal framework and called on the Government to improve the independence as well as oversight of law enforcement agencies.

Previous articleZanaco Wallop Struggling Chambishi
Next articleMalanji finally granted bails as PF officials in Kitwe’s Kwacha Constituency threatened to protest

1 COMMENT

  1. As you follow up on Corruption committed before you became president, please kindly clarify on the issue a fertilizer contract given to someone close to your goverment which is more expensive than previous sources. Clarification on this issue will make me one happy person.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Refrain from making statements that have the potential to cause panic in the country-Minister of Information

Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has called on stakeholders to refrain from making statements that have the potential to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Refrain from making statements that have the potential to cause panic in the country-Minister of Information

General News Chief Editor - 0
Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has called on stakeholders to refrain from making statements that have the potential to cause panic in the country...
Read more

LAZ goes to Constitutional Court on the Speaker’s Decision to bar PF MPs whose seats were nullfied

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has moved the Constructional Court seeking its interpretation of whether or not Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly...
Read more

Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo detained in Chinsali

General News Chief Editor - 0
Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has arrived in Chinsali and detained at Chinsali Police Station over the 2015 Chopper attack In Shiwang’andu...
Read more

Crusade on corruption not witch-hunt

General News Chief Editor - 7
Kitwe Pastors Fellowship has rubbished the calls by some politicians and chiefs calling the crusade on recovery of stolen public resources as a witch...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.