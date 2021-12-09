President Hakainde Hichilema has called on law enforcement agencies to step up efforts to combat corruption. President Hichilema said that Government will continue to render the necessary support to ease the work of law enforcement agencies and ensure they perform to people’s expectations.

This was contained in a speech read on his behalf by Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe during this year’s International Anti-Corruption Commemorations themed ‘ Your right, your role: say No to corruption.’

President Hichilema said aspirations contained in the 2022 national budget centered on economic growth and job creation cannot be achieved if corruption is allowed to be part of the process.

He reiterated that his administration’s fight against Corruption is NOT vindictive and is not meant to punish political opponents or silence the voice of critics.

President Hichilema said his Government wants to safeguard the country’s resources and leave a legacy of transparent and accountable leadership.

He stated that Government will make it difficult for corrupt elements to thrive and that perpetrators of the vice will face the law regardless of their standing in society.

And United Nations Resident Coordinator Coumba Mar Gadio who was represented by United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative Lionel Laurent said the UN has noted the commitment by President Hichilema to strengthen accountability and transparency as well as fight corruption.

Dr Mar Gadio said weak institutions and governance structures provide a conducive environment for corruption to thrive.

Meanwhile, Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Acting Director-General Silumesi Muchula said the Commission appreciates the political stance taken by the new dawn administration since assuming office to get rid of Corruption.

Mr Muchula said the Commission is eagerly looking forward to the revision of the Anti-corruption legislation, establishment of the fact track Anti-corruption court as well as increased funding to raise public awareness on the vice.

AND Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) Chapter Vice President Anne Chewe called for the inclusion of young people in the Fight against Corruption and the need to amplify their voices.

Dr. Chewe said the fight against Corruption is limited by the existing legal framework and called on the Government to improve the independence as well as oversight of law enforcement agencies.