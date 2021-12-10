Zambian football is mourning former FAZ general secretary George Kasengele who has died in Lusaka.

Kasengele died on Friday morning at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka after an illness.

His brother Mwiza confirmed to The Mast that Kasengele who was admitted to UTH on Tuesday died after his condition deteriorated.

Kasengele served as FAZ general secretary from 2008 to 2016 during the reign of Kalusha Bwalya at Football House.

Kasengele had earlier served as FAZ executive committee member.

He was once an official at Profund Warriors (NAPSA Stars).