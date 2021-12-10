Acting Kalumbila District Education Board Secretary, Levison Kafwimbi has praised government for its plans to recruit 30,000 teachers and abolish school fees next year.

Mr Kafwimbi says the teacher recruitment will help improve service delivery in the education sector.

He said most of the schools in the district are understaffed hence the recruitment will cushion the staffing levels.

“The national budget alluded to the recruitment of 30,000 teachers, this is a huge number that government will recruit. This recruitment means that all our schools will be well stocked, our secondary schools, they will have the correct people improving the quality in delivery of our education system in the district ultimately which will culminate to the province and the country as a whole,” he said.

Mr Kafwimbi also outlined the current poor teacher-pupil ratio in the district which he attributed to population influx caused by the mining firms.

“The population of our pupils around the district stands at 43,000 learners, we have such a huge number because of the huge mines that we have. The influx of people has impacted on our schools, the population has increased tremendously. The district has a total of 807 teachers manning our schools, so you begin to see the disparities or the lower numbers of teachers against the number of pupils that we have in our district,” he said.

He further thanked government for its plans to award schools with grants saying this will make school operations more efficient.

“We are moving from where we are to another level to ensure that we provide quality education and bring it closer to the people to benefit and appreciate what government is doing, especially when it made pronouncements towards the grant and that now in schools there will be no exam fees, no PTA fees and tuition fees. The grants will also make our schools more efficient in terms of operations because they will have all the resources that they need for them to operate,” he said.

Mr Kafwimbi also disclosed that the district is currently rolling out special education services.

Meanwhile, he said learners in the district are being imparted with different skills to help them progress in life.

“In our schools, we have not only taught academic education but also provided the vocation of career pathways where learners are able to learn different skills which will be able to help them as they progress in their lives. If the production unit (PU) is well handled by every head teacher, it will be able to sustain our schools and move in the right direction by providing nutrition to our learners,” he said.

And Meheba Boarding School Teacher in charge of the Livestock, Rons Musopa said the school aims at making production unit self-reliant.

“Our ambition is to do much better, we want to be self-reliant because PU is the only way that can help us save the little resources that we get from parents,” Mr Musopa said.

He added that the school grants from government will ensure a stable flow of income in schools.