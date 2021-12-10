9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 10, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Government warns farmers selling subsidized farming inputs

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Government warns farmers selling subsidized farming inputs
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Luano District Commissioner Kells Meleki has cautioned farmers against selling agricultural inputs obtained through the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

Speaking during a meeting with FISP beneficiaries, Mr Meleki noted that government will not condone illegal activities in the execution of FISP.

Mr Meleki further warned that those found wanting will face the law but urged them to put their farming inputs to good use.

“It is unfortunate that some farmers are selling their farming inputs thereby frustrating government’s efforts of boasting the agriculture sector,” he said.

He added that investigations are still on going until culprits selling subsidized farming inputs in the district are brought to book.

The Ministry of Agriculture in Luano has a total of 8, 874 FISP beneficiaries for the 2021/2022 farming season.

Previous article22 Headmen in Mazabuka District empowered with bicycles for community mobilisation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Government warns farmers selling subsidized farming inputs

Luano District Commissioner Kells Meleki has cautioned farmers against selling agricultural inputs obtained through the Farmer Input Support...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

22 Headmen in Mazabuka District empowered with bicycles for community mobilisation

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Twenty two Village Headmen in Itebe Ward of Mwanachingwala Chiefdom in Mazabuka District have been empowered with bicycles by Solidaridad Zambia in its quest...
Read more

Forestry Department confiscated bicycles and bags of charcoal from illegal charcoal burners

Rural News Chief Editor - 19
The Forestry Department in Chifunabuli District in Luapula Province has confiscated 16 bicycles and 36 bags of charcoal from 16 illegal charcoal burners. This...
Read more

GBV against children with disabilities worrying – ZAPD

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities (ZAPD) has bemoaned increasing levels of violence against children, including those living with disabilities. ZAPD Director Nicholas Goma said...
Read more

Lake Tanganyika project to reduce poverty in Mpulungu

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Collins Nzovu says the Lake Tanganyika Development Project which government is implementing in Nsama and Mpulungu Districts of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.