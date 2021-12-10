Luano District Commissioner Kells Meleki has cautioned farmers against selling agricultural inputs obtained through the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

Speaking during a meeting with FISP beneficiaries, Mr Meleki noted that government will not condone illegal activities in the execution of FISP.

Mr Meleki further warned that those found wanting will face the law but urged them to put their farming inputs to good use.

“It is unfortunate that some farmers are selling their farming inputs thereby frustrating government’s efforts of boasting the agriculture sector,” he said.

He added that investigations are still on going until culprits selling subsidized farming inputs in the district are brought to book.

The Ministry of Agriculture in Luano has a total of 8, 874 FISP beneficiaries for the 2021/2022 farming season.