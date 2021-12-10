Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee (MCC) Dr. Brian Mundubile says the former ruling party must prioritise and embrace discipline in all structures as it rebrands.

Mr. Mundubile, the PF Chairman for Legal Affairs, said the internal election postmortem has shown that lack of discipline and hooliganism made the party unpopular prior to the last August general elections.

He said there is more to the PF rebranding than finger-pointing and witch-hunting.

Mr. Mundubile said the PF must strive to regain its lost popularity among the Zambian people ahead of future elections.

He also spoke on the planned holding of the PF Convention saying it is vital in ensuring that the former ruling party becomes popular among the citizenry again.

“Rebranding is a much more complex process than just removing some people from the party. We have listened to people, especially people from outside the party. Prior to the postmortem we asked people what made Zambians not to vote for us. One of the things we are working on in rebranding is discipline because the issue of hooliganism was top on the agenda to say as a party you stopped being attractive,” Mr. Mundubile said on Radio Icengelo.

“People said as a party you started instilling fear in people be it in the markets, civil service and bus stations. That fear made even the people that loved the party and what it did got fed up. So number one step is instilling discipline across all party structures. This rebranding is supposed to start with discipline at branch level with an individual member checking themselves.”

“It is easy to point fingers at others but as PF members we must ask ourselves what we did to avoid the election loss. So this issue can’t revolve around one person seated in Lusaka or three or four, five people seated in Lusaka. How about that one in Mporokoso who made votes go to the other side, what did they do to prevent us from losing the election so that rebranding is starting right at the bottom, section level, branch coming to the ward. There will also be restructuring, party structures will not be the same, party structures are going to be expanded,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile is one of the people tipped to become PF party president when former President Edgar Lungu leaves the party presidency.