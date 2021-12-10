By Kapya Kaoma

Under the UPND Dark Regime, Zambia is going forward, but the only problem is, it is hanging on a cliff! HH knows it, but his narcissistic inclinations make him immune to sympathy for poor Zambians. If he didn’t care in the 1990s when masses lost jobs, life savings, committed suicide and died without getting their benefits, what makes us believe his $1.3 billion IMF loan has Zambia’s interests at heart?

The vultures of the Bretton Woods have never developed any nation–they exist to make money from poor nations. The IMF loan’s conditions are meant to inflict more and more economic woes on poor Zambians–another reason why President HH has not disclosed the terms to the public. It is kaloba–and who boasts about kaloba unless one is out of their minds?

President HH made billions out of our IMF/World Bank inflicted misery in the 1990s. Now as Capitalist in Chief, profiting from the Presidency is his opus operandi! He may sing Zambia’s interests as much as he wants, but in the end, his capitalist interests drive his values. HH business practices, companies and partners will remain mysterious–allowing him to profit from the office of the Presidency. When we ask for transparency, we become the evil ones as HH continues to make money at the expense of Zambians. Since he is President, lying is his valuable asset–he will weaponize it by terming his critics as corrupt, while hiding his unethical business practices.

President HH believes Zambians voted for him because he was the most qualified. On the contrary, Zambians voted out of despair–rejection of Lungu was much more important than choosing a capable leader. This is at the heart of the problem. In his Master’s Thesis at Warwick University, UK, the man who made HH a billionaire, the late President FTJ Chiluba made an important observation about power. He argued that the manner in which one obtains power directs how that power is used in public life. Rarely do I agree with Chiluba, but on this point he was right. The New Dark Regime populist campaign was nothing but deception after deception.

The deadly ballyvirus’ (the illness that erases the minds of UPND cadres) origins are traced to President Hichilema. He doesn’t remember that we have today because of yesterday–so he is proud to tweet about securing the IMF loan. Yet yesterday he said Zambia should put a moratorium on borrowing. So how does he justify adding another $1.3 billion to our international debt? And who doesn’t know the IMF loans are riddled with anti-poor people conditions?

Yesterday the Capitalist in Chief promised to reduce the cost of living, today even Bally worshipers’ baskets are becoming smaller and smaller–Lungu is to blame. The good news is, with the new IMF Loan, the worst is still to come. O you Bally worshiper, prepare yourself, tighten your belts, for Bally is coming for you.

Yesterday he vowed to sell that Presidential Jet and use the money to pay UNZA Students their bursaries, today he is proud to fly in it. As for those wise students who chanted, “Bally will fix it,” today in shame they watch as their god in that once cursed Jet now in clouds ascending.

Yesterday he promised to depoliticize the Civil service, today, UPND cadres are in all positions of power! As for corruption, unless you worked for the PF, his cadres and their families are having it big.

Yesterday we were made to believe the 48 houses belonged to Tasila Lungu, today, the owner is not PF. You know the rest. The millions who sacrificed to this new god, and covered social media with his face in pride, today in shame they hide–hoping nobody remembers yesterday. Alas the once sacred “Bally” has morphed into the evil Lungu–another cycle of raised hopes, shattered dreams! So in deep darkness Bally worshipers push Zambia forward as she barely hangs on a deadly cliff.

Will the nation have enough courageous and independent minds to push back to save Mother Zambia from these deadly vultures who raped her in the 1990s?

I can only pray.