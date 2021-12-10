Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamabo II of the Soli-speaking people says she is pleased with the New Dawn government’s response towards her request for works on the Lwimba Katoba Road to be completed.

The traditional leader said it is important for the stretch of 27 kilometers of the road which has been in a deplorable state for ten years to be worked on because it is used by many farmers to transport their produce to markets.

She said the road becomes impassable during rainy season, a situation which has disadvantaged her subjects for many years as they have to use alternative longer routes to reach Chongwe’s central business district.

Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya said she is hopeful that government will improve road infrastructure in her chiefdom which will ease movement for her subjects.

She said this after inspecting some projects in Chongwe yesterday, in the company of Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, Charles Milupi, and Chongwe Member of Parliament, Silvya Masebo.

The Chieftaines also expressed concern over inadequate water supply which has persisted in the area despite the completion of the Ntanisha water project.

“The people of Chongwe deserve proper supply of clean water. Only few areas have full water supply which should not be the case,” Chieftainess Nkomeshya said.

She called on Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company to come up with long-term solutions to address the challenge.

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Charles Milupi assured the traditional leader that government will work on Lwimba-Katoba Road because it acknowledges the role it plays to ease movement of farmers.

“It is unfortunate that the road was not attended to for a long time despite it’s commercial relevance,”

“We will work on it and put up short term measures to help the people of Chongwe,” Mr Milupi said.

He further assured the Chieftainess that government will also work on two bridges on the road in Chalimbana and Lwimba wards.

Speaking in the sidelines, Chongwe Member of Parliament thanked Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister, Charles Milupi for responding to concerns raised by people in her constituency over poor road infrastructure.

Ms Masebo said the people of Chongwe have been marginalised for many years and are eager to see development under the new government.

She said the new dawn government is a listening government which will fulfil its promise to deliver the development which her constituency deserves.