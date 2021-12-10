9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 10, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya happy with the government

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya happy with the government
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamabo II of the Soli-speaking people says she is pleased with the New Dawn government’s response towards her request for works on the Lwimba Katoba Road to be completed.

The traditional leader said it is important for the stretch of 27 kilometers of the road which has been in a deplorable state for ten years to be worked on because it is used by many farmers to transport their produce to markets.

She said the road becomes impassable during rainy season, a situation which has disadvantaged her subjects for many years as they have to use alternative longer routes to reach Chongwe’s central business district.

Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya said she is hopeful that government will improve road infrastructure in her chiefdom which will ease movement for her subjects.

She said this after inspecting some projects in Chongwe yesterday, in the company of Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, Charles Milupi, and Chongwe Member of Parliament, Silvya Masebo.

The Chieftaines also expressed concern over inadequate water supply which has persisted in the area despite the completion of the Ntanisha water project.

“The people of Chongwe deserve proper supply of clean water. Only few areas have full water supply which should not be the case,” Chieftainess Nkomeshya said.

She called on Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company to come up with long-term solutions to address the challenge.

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Charles Milupi assured the traditional leader that government will work on Lwimba-Katoba Road because it acknowledges the role it plays to ease movement of farmers.

“It is unfortunate that the road was not attended to for a long time despite it’s commercial relevance,”

“We will work on it and put up short term measures to help the people of Chongwe,” Mr Milupi said.

He further assured the Chieftainess that government will also work on two bridges on the road in Chalimbana and Lwimba wards.

Speaking in the sidelines, Chongwe Member of Parliament thanked Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister, Charles Milupi for responding to concerns raised by people in her constituency over poor road infrastructure.

Ms Masebo said the people of Chongwe have been marginalised for many years and are eager to see development under the new government.

She said the new dawn government is a listening government which will fulfil its promise to deliver the development which her constituency deserves.

Previous articleZamtel is now positioned for much higher growth-Sydney Mupeta

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya happy with the government

Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamabo II of the Soli-speaking people says she is pleased with the New Dawn government's response...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government praised for plans to recruit 30 000 teachers

General News Chief Editor - 0
Acting Kalumbila District Education Board Secretary, Levison Kafwimbi has praised government for its plans to recruit 30,000 teachers and abolish school fees next year. ...
Read more

Refrain from making statements that have the potential to cause panic in the country-Minister of Information

General News Chief Editor - 5
Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has called on stakeholders to refrain from making statements that have the potential to cause panic in the country...
Read more

LAZ goes to Constitutional Court on the Speaker’s Decision to bar PF MPs whose seats were nullfied

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has moved the Constructional Court seeking its interpretation of whether or not Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly...
Read more

Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo detained in Chinsali

General News Chief Editor - 11
Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has arrived in Chinsali and detained at Chinsali Police Station over the 2015 Chopper attack In Shiwang’andu...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.