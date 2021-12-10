Outgoing Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta says he is happy to have left the company in a stronger position.

Mr Mupeta revealed in a Facebook post that Zamtel has grown its market share from about 10% in 2017 to 19.5% in 2021.

He said Zamtel is now positioned for much higher growth following the internal transformation that has happened thus far.

“I am grateful for the initial recapitalization from IDC that has lifted the Charging System capacity constraints going into 2022. I am confident that Zamtel will make our Country proud going forward,” Mr. Mupeta said.

“I equally pray that Zamtel and the Shareholder, IDC, will continue finding solutions to the general need for recapitalization so that the Company can address both historical challenges and future investments,” he said.

“The 6th of December 2021 marked the end of my assignment as CEO of Zamtel. I am grateful to the Customers that continued believing in Zamtel’s ability to provide innovative quality products and services. The demand for quality and competitive products powered our desire to continuously improve our processes and our general ways-of-working in my 4 years at the helm of the Company,” he stated.

He added, “To our Customers, you have made the transformation in Zamtel possible. Continue supporting Zamtel so that it can start flying Zambia’s flag even higher.”

Mr Mupeta said Zamtel Management and Staff have been at the center of driving culture change that has introduced reasonable level of agility.

“The newfound agility has enabled the organization to meet the ever-changing customer needs. I am proud to say that I am leaving behind a strong team that is Passionate, Innovative, Customer-Focused, Results-Oriented, and places Integrity higher among its values.”

He said, “Zamtel Staff have been the biggest asset to the business, and I am grateful for their support during my time as CEO.”

“I want to thank the Government, in particular the Minister of Technology and Science – Hon. Felix Mutati as well as the IDC Group CEO for the understanding and support in the period leading to the mutual separation, I am truly humbled and grateful.”

“To the IDC Group and the recent past Zamtel Board, I am grateful for the support and guidance during the 4 years I have served as CEO. I equally want to thank all Zamtel business partners for their contribution to the business.”