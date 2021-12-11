9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 11, 2021
General News
Government to suspend non-performing feeder roads contracts once the audit is done-Nkombo

By Chief Editor
Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has said that the government will suspend non-performing contracts awarded to contractors under the feeder road project once audits are done.

Mr. Nkombo said in Ndola where he conducted physical inspections on the feeder roads that once contracts are suspended, works will only resume when funds are found.

And Mr. Nkombo has warned local authority engineers against conniving with contractors on the status of the projects.

Mr. Nkombo said the government is concerned that some contracts were signed and partly funded but contractors are not on sites.

He said once the audit is concluded, all non-performing contracts will be discontinued until such a time when funds will be available because the treasury is currently stressed.

Mr. Nkombo is on the Copperbelt conducting a physical audit of the feeder roads to establish which contracts should be closed off and those that will be prioritized in terms of payments to finalize the works.

The Minister said this when he called on Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo.

And speaking when he called on Ndola Mayor, Jones Kalyati, Mr.Nkombo assured that government will ensure economic roads are worked on.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kalyati called on the minister to consider prioritizing the construction of township roads in Ndola which he said are in a deplorable state.

He said the district was allocated 20 kilometers of township roads which were supposed to be tarred but that only one kilometer has so far been worked on in the Kabushi constituency.

