The Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) has embarked on decentralizing its functions to all the ten provinces, aimed at providing the public with a well-deserved and accurate service.

The authority is optimistic that the move will help resolve some of the challenges that have emerged due to technological advancement.

And the authority has distributed computers and printers with free internet connectivity to more than 500 schools countrywide, in a bid to improve the provision of ICT education in the country.

ZICTA Acting Director General Mwenya Mutale says the opening of a ZICTA provincial office in Choma, Southern Province, demonstrates the authority’s commitment to heed the new dawn administration’s resolve to make decentralization of services to the people, a reality.

He says the presence of the ZICTA office in the province will help resolve challenges that the members of the public have been facing, with regards to poor network connectivity being offered by some providers.

Mr Mutale has acknowledged that some parts of Choma have been experiencing poor mobile network connectivity, saying this will be the first assignment that the new team assigned to southern province will undertake.

The Acting Director added that ZICTA remains committed to resolving issues of cybercrime, saying the authority is aware of complaints of fraud especially in mobile money transactions.

He was speaking in Choma last night during a cocktail party to mark the opening of the ZICTA office in Southern Province.

And Mr. Mutale has said the distribution of computers to learning institutions, which has seen 1,640 computers distributed in 82 schools of Southern Province, is in line with the new administration’s policy to provide quality education to all parts of the country.

He said ZICTA will continue rolling out programmes, as well as support improvements to the education sector, such as provision of computers, to help bridge the gap in the computer pupil ratio, which is affecting most learning institutions.

Speaking at the same event, Southern Province Permanent Secretary Namani Monze praised ZICTA for considering the province as one of the first beneficiaries of its decentralization policy.

Dr Monze said the provincial administration is ready to work and support ZICTA achieve its objectives in ensuring consumer protection.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by Assistant Director in charge of planning Michael Innambao.

And the Permanent Secretary has commended ZICTA for supporting ICT education through the provision of computers to learning institutions, especially those in rural areas, with the greatest needs.