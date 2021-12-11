9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 11, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Zambia records eight new cases of the Omicron variant

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Zambia records eight new cases of the Omicron variant
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia has recorded eight new cases of the omicron variant.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of omicron variant cases in the country now stands at 11.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo disclosed this during an update today, saying all the eights cases of the omicron strain were detected in Lusaka province.

Ms Masebo further indicated that out of the eight new cases detected, five had a history of international travel.

“We have detected eight additional cases of the new omicron variant, all from Lusaka, bringing the total to 11 cases so far.” The Minister noted.

She explained that the five who have been detected with the omicron strain are vaccinated, adding that the vaccination has offered protection to the patients.

“The patients are showing common symptoms, which include headache, body pains, cough and abdominal pains.” She said.

The Minister says the first three persons who were detected with the Omicron variant have recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ms Masebo says the government is not considering closing the borders following the detection of the omicron strain in the country.

She said Zambia currently has low cases of the new variant compared to the neighbouring countries.

The Minister stated that in the interim government has heightened surveillance at all crossing points, which is meant to ensure that those coming and going out the country are screened.

The Minister of Health hinted that all those travelling have to get vaccinated 72 hours before travel.

And Ms Masebo has made a passionate appeal to members of the public to get vaccinated.

She encouraged the public to take advantage of the many vaccination centres that have been opened in public places.

Ms Masebo says the vaccines once taken, can help to reduce the severity of the disease.

The Minister has however described the prevailing COVID situation in the country as worrying. Adding that the number of infections is beginning to rise.

She has since implored members of the public to adhere to the five golden rules of maintaining the health guidelines, as well as avoiding unnecessary travel.

And Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) Director Victor Mukonka says the eight who have tested positive to the omicron variant are making good recovery.

Professor Mukonka highlighted that out of the eight, two patients are asymptomatic with mild signs of flu, joint pains and cough-like symptoms, while the six are symptomatic.

Previous articleZICTA distributes computers and printers with free internet connectivity to more than 500 schools

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia records eight new cases of the Omicron variant

Zambia has recorded eight new cases of the omicron variant. According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema Appeals to Zambians to Exercise Patience, Economic Benefits will soon be Visible

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
President Hakainde Hichilema has appealed to Zambians to exercise patience as the new dawn government sets on revamping and restructuring the economy. President Hichilema said...
Read more

The Speaker has exactly done what his predecessor did to me and was condemned by the Constitutional Court-Kambwili

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili has opposed the decision by Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti to prevent all Patriotic...
Read more

The Speaker is undermining the Judiciary – UNZA Don

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
A University of Zambia lecturer says it is lawless and wrong for Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti to bar opposition PF MPs...
Read more

Malanji finally granted bails as PF officials in Kitwe’s Kwacha Constituency threatened to protest

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
The Lusaka High Court has granted former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji a K10 000 kwacha bail and ordered him to provide two working...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.