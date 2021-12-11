9.5 C
Sports
Updated:

Zesco United quietly move to number two

Zesco United have quietly moved into second position following a 1-0 home win over Nkwazi at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The defending FAZ Super League champions displaced Green Eagles from number two only on goal difference after joining them on 24 points.

But Nkwazi suffered the loss by their own hand through a Crawford Mwaba own goal in the 15th minute.

The result handed Nkwazi their fifth straight league loss.

Meanwhile, Zesco are now six points behind pacesetters Green Buffaloes who were stunned 3-2 at home by Buildcon.

Gift Lukwesa put Buildcon ahead in the 6th minute and Martin Njobvu equalised in the 27th minute to see the two sides go 1-1 at halftime.

Two quick goals by Tapson Kaseba in the 48th minute and Kizito Keziron two minutes later restored Buildcon’s lead.

Paul Simpemba cut the deficit in the 50th minute of what was a dramatic five minutes after the restart but it was not enough stop Buffaloes from suffering their second league loss of the season or extending their winless run to four successive league matches.

