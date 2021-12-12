The government has challenged the procurement industry to redeem itself from the tag of corruption.

Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says the new dawn administration will not tolerate any form of corruption in the procurement process.

Mr.Kangwa says corruption poses a negative impact on economic and social development.

He said this in Lusaka in a speech delivered on his behalf by Cabinet Office’s Management Development Division Permanent Secretary Kusobile Kamwambi.

This was during the Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply Fundraising Dinner Gala.

And Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply President Robert Tembo said his institution has written to the Secretary to the Cabinet to convene an INDABA to come up with modalities to address various challenges in the procurement industry.

Mr.tembo said the INDABA must draw participants from various stakeholders in the procurement and supply chain.

Over 136,000 Kwacha was raised during the Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply Gala Dinner.

The proceeds will largely be expended on the construction of the Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply Office in Lusaka.