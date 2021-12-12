Nkana deservedly won the first installment of the 2021/2022 seasons Kitwe derby following a 2-0 home wins over Power Dynamos at Nkana Stadium.

The victory ended Nkana’s five-match winless home run in the derby dating back to 2O15 and came in into Sundays Kitwe showdown with a draw and four successive straight derby defeats in Wusakile.

But Nkana looked very comfortable from the start and took a 1-0 halftime lead through Paul Banda’s 5th minute own-goal.

Nkana also had another chance through Oliver Lumbiya ruled-out for offside in the 8th minute.

The contest was settled in the 70th minute when Gilroy Chimwemwe blasted in a cheeky assist from Alex Ngonga who had an outstanding day despite not getting on the score sheet.

Nkana are third on the FAZ Super League table on 25 points, two adrift of second placed Green Eagles and a further five behind Green Buffaloes mid-way point penultimate round of games.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

12/12/2021

Green Eagles 2-Prison Leopards 0

Chambishi 0-Red Arrows 2

Indeni 1-Zanaco 0

Nkana 2-Power Dynamos 0