The Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has advised farmers to be on the lookout for any pest outbreak, as the country continues to experience a dry spell.

ZNFU Public Relations Officer Calvin Kaleyi says farmers need to scout their fields and be watchful of any possible pest outbreak, such as the fall armyworms, as the country continues to record a series of dry weather in most parts.

He said this when he was featured on ZNBC’s Farmer’s Programme, last night, monitored by ZANIS.

Mr Kaleyi further encouraged farmers to adjust to the hot weather pattern, and consider changing their farming pattern though the utilization of early maturing seed varieties, available on the recognized markets.

‘’Famers, if you were looking at planting medium to long term maturing seed, change to early maturing variety, a variety of seed that can mature within 115 days and such seeds are available on the market.

Farmers need to be alert, when a region experiences dry weather, the possibility of pest outbreak is high, therefore as you buy farm inputs, ensure that you also buy chemicals for pest control, in case of any outbreak,’’ advised Mr Kaleyi.

And Zambia Meteorological Department Director Edson Nkonde reiterated that the country is experiencing a change in climate, therefore, it is important for farmers to constantly equip themselves with information on the weather patterns from the department, for proper planning.

He said that the department is readily available and accessible for information on the weather pattern in the country, and farmers are welcome for consultations.

‘’We urge farmers to realize the importance of the meteorological department, for adequate weather updates,’’ said Mr. Nkonde.