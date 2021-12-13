Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has said that the government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) at the Muchinga Provincial Office in Chinsali, will provide logistical support to the bereaved families affected by the Mafinga accident where 11 people have died.

Ms Kasanda said that DMMU will do everything possible to lighten the burden of the bereaved families.

Ms Kasanda who is also Information and Media Minister says Government learned with deep shock and sorrow the death of eleven people in the traffic accident in Mafinga District of Muchinga Province.

In a statement to ZNBC News, Ms Kasanda said governments convey deep-felt condolences to the bereaved families on this tragic loss of life.

She said thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families for God’s strength and comfort at this painful loss.

Ms Kasanda said Government has also wishes the injured a quick recovery.

In the accident, nine people died on the spot, while two others died at Isoka District Hospital where they and other injured persons were rushed.

According to Zambia Police, Nine people among them a juvenile have died on the spot when the motor vehicle they were in overturned along the Isoka-Muyombe road in Muchinga province.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed the incident saying this happened yesterday around 22:00hrs at Sese Village in Mafinga District.

Mr. Hamoonga says the accident happened when a Mistubishi Fuso Fighter registration number AIB 7875 driven by Peter Simukoko aged 35 lost control and overturned at Sese Village in Mafinga District about 80 Kilometers East of Isoka town.

He says the vehicle’s braking system failed while descending Chilumbi Hills before the vehicle rolled downhill and overturned on the left side of the road.

Mr. Hamoonga says the driver and 17 other passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Isoka District Hospital where they are receiving treatment while the bodies of the deceased are lying in Isoka District Mortuary Hospital awaiting postmortem.

It is believed the vehicle had 30 people on board.