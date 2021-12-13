9.5 C
State House says Nakachinda remarks are a direct attack on the integrity and independence of the Judiciary

State House has described allegations insinuating that President Hakainde Hichilema is coercing judges as false and contemptuous.

Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has said that the allegations by PF Chairperson for Information Rapheal Nakachinda are a direct attack on the integrity and independence of the Judiciary.

Mr. Bwalya says the allegations that Judges are receiving instructions from a third hand, are aimed at distorting the direction of a matter actively before the Courts of law.

He emphasized that the new administration will continue to reaffirm the independence of the three arms of government, including the Judiciary while allowing for freedom of speech for all citizens.

Mr. Bwalya further said that such freedom must be exercised and enjoyed within the confines of what the law prescribes, while any potential transgression of the law under the guise of freedom of speech must be subjected to the due review of law enforcement
agencies to ensure that no infringement has been caused.

He has since urged all citizens to continue exercising their constitutional freedoms with caution and restrain.

Mr. Bwalya further said law enforcement agencies must not hesitate to hold accountable those who will abuse basic constitutional freedoms to peddle malicious and baseless attacks against other members of the public especially those who cannot publicly defen
themselves such as members of the judiciary.

This is contained in a statement by Mr. Bwalya released to ZNBC News in Lusaka today.

Earlier today, Mr. Nakachinda was quoted as accusing the Head of State of influencing Judges in adjudicating parliamentary petitions against the PF.

