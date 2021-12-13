Socialist Party President Fred M’membe has said that the United States government has begun to suppress and discredit China as China’s influence in Africa grows, labelling China as a threat to democracy, with Western public opinion continuing to stigmatize China-Africa cooperation.

In a statement posted on his social media account, Dr M’embe said that Africa’s international attention has grown significantly recently, in part due to the successful China-Africa cooperation.

Dr M’Membe said that since the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in October 2000, China has supported Africa addressing problems that have severely restricted economic development, including inadequate infrastructure and shortage of funds, adding that China has undeniably become a driving force in Africa’s development.

Dr M’membe also said that over the last twenty years, the scope of China’s duty-free access to African products expanded considerably from 3.82 per cent to 16.13 per cent.

Dr M’membe said that Chinese companies have built 10,000 kilometres of roads, 6,000 kilometres of railroads, 30 ports, 20 airports, and 80 power stations on the continent in ten years (2008-2018). Furthermore, China has provided aid to Africa in areas such as debt relief, human resource training, and dispatching of medical and agricultural experts.

“The number of Africans trained in these cooperation projects have increased from 7,000 to 50,000 people between 2000 and 2018, totaling 172,000 people.

“Adhering to its core principles, China’s aid is provided without political conditionality and interference in the internal affairs of receiving countries, Dr M’membe wrote.

Dr M’membe also said that the Covid-19 pandemic has also impacted African economies and this cooperation.

“At the same time, against the backdrop of significant global challenges, it is important to actively plan post-pandemic cooperation and build a community of common destiny for China and African countries,” Dr M’membe concluded.