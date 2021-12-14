Paramount Chief MPEZENI of Eastern province has supported government’s plans to re-consider the export of extra maize stocks the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) bought from farmers in the 2020/2021 crop marketing season.

Chief MPEZENI says it would be unfortunate for the country to export all the extra maize stocks and later import the same commodity because of the uncertainties created by the delayed rains.

The Traditional Leader says if the situation remains the same up to the end of December, the impact would be devastating and affect income, food and nutritional security in the country.

Chief MPEZENI said this when Agriculture Minister, RUEBEN MTOLO paid a courtesy call on him in Chipata today.

Meanwhile, Mr MTOLO said plans are underway to reconsider exporting the extra maize stocks bought by the Food Reserve Agency from the farmers.

The Minister said with the effects of climate change at play, there is need for government to hold onto the extra maize stocks to avoid plunging the country into hunger.

Meanwhile, Chief CHANJE of the Chewa people in Chipangali district thanked government for the creation of the Ministry of Green Economy adding that the ministry will help in the fight against climate change.

The traditional leader said lessons must be learnt this year that delayed rains is as a result of climate change caused by among other things the cutting down of trees.