9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Mpezeni advises Government not to export Maize

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Mpezeni advises Government not to export Maize
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Paramount Chief MPEZENI of Eastern province has supported government’s plans to re-consider the export of extra maize stocks the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) bought from farmers in the 2020/2021 crop marketing season.

Chief MPEZENI says it would be unfortunate for the country to export all the extra maize stocks and later import the same commodity because of the uncertainties created by the delayed rains.

The Traditional Leader says if the situation remains the same up to the end of December, the impact would be devastating and affect income, food and nutritional security in the country.

Chief MPEZENI said this when Agriculture Minister, RUEBEN MTOLO paid a courtesy call on him in Chipata today.

Meanwhile, Mr MTOLO said plans are underway to reconsider exporting the extra maize stocks bought by the Food Reserve Agency from the farmers.

The Minister said with the effects of climate change at play, there is need for government to hold onto the extra maize stocks to avoid plunging the country into hunger.

Meanwhile, Chief CHANJE of the Chewa people in Chipangali district thanked government for the creation of the Ministry of Green Economy adding that the ministry will help in the fight against climate change.

The traditional leader said lessons must be learnt this year that delayed rains is as a result of climate change caused by among other things the cutting down of trees.

Previous articleGovernment to remove street kids and incorporate them in Zambia National Service training camps

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Mpezeni advises Government not to export Maize

Paramount Chief MPEZENI of Eastern province has supported government’s plans to re-consider the export of extra maize stocks the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to remove street kids and incorporate them in Zambia National Service training camps

General News Chief Editor - 2
Community Development and Social Services Minister, Dorren Mwamba has said that the Ministry working in partnership with the Ministry of Defence will remove street...
Read more

Unwarranted attacks on female politicians from online users should not be condoned-VP

General News Chief Editor - 0
Vice President Mutale Nalumango has said that unwarranted attacks on female politicians from online users should not be condoned. Mrs. Nalumango said that cyberbullying on...
Read more

Green Economy and Environment PS tells Cooperatives and other Groups receiving Govt funding to invest in activities that benefit their communities, avoid misuse

General News Chief Editor - 0
Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary, Mr. John Msimuko, has urged all cooperatives and other community groups that receive government financial...
Read more

Police are being too soft on alleged corrupt former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) members

General News Chief Editor - 13
United Party for National Development (UPND) Chairman for Mines Percy Chanda feels Police are being too soft on alleged corrupt former ruling Patriotic Front(PF)...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.