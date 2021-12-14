Energy Minister Peter Kapala has announced the appointment of the new Board of Directors of the Energy Regulation Board (ERB).

Mr Kapala unveiled the new Board that will be chaired by energy expert Reynolds Bowa during a press briefing in Lusaka on Monday.

Others on the Board include Economist and Betternow Finance Limited Founder and Chief Executive Officer Noel Nkoma.

Joining them will be Mr. Banji Kalenga; Mr. Michael Kachumi; Ms. Karen Banda; Sitwala Nang’alelwa and Mr. Gilbert Phiri.

Mr Bowa is an engineer and has been chief executive officer for Petrotech Oil Corporation for the last ten years.

Prior to that he worked for Caltex Oil (Zambia) Limited, Zambia Airways Corporation, and Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM) at Konkola Division.

Mr. Bowa is a fellow of the Engineering Institution of Zambia and a member of the institute of Directors of Zambia.

He was appointed to the CEC Plc board on 1st September, 2012.

He chairs the Investment Committee, and is a member of Executive Committee and the Risk Committee of the CEC Plc board and also serves as a director on different boards.