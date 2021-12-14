9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Suspend the Export of Maize to other Countries till the Rains Normalise-Sunday Chanda

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Suspend the Export of Maize to other Countries till the Rains...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Opposition Patriotic Front Kanchibiya Constituency Member of Parliament Sunday Chilufya Chanda has asked the Government through the Ministry of Agriculture to immediately stop the exportation of maize to other countries.

The Government this year lifted a ban on maize export amid bumper harvests recorded in the last two farming seasons.

Commenting on the dry spell being experienced across the country in November and December this year, Mr. Chanda said chances of recording another bumper harvest in the 2021, 2022 farming season are reducing.

Some plants planted in November and December have completely dried up in some parts of the country due to dry spells.

“It is evidently clear that prospects of a bumper harvest in 2022 are dwindling by the day considering the prolonged dry spell across the country,” Mr. Chanda said in a media statement issued on Monday afternoon.

“We also have farmers across the country who planted their crops following the first rains that have completely dried up. These may not have the capacity to replant even if the rains normalised. We are faced with a situation where citizens in different parts of the country will need relief food as a consequence.”

“Against this background, I wish to call on the Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, to halt the exportation of maize until the rains have normalised and after estimating the impact of the dry spell on the 2022 harvest,” said the Lawmaker.

“Further, the Ministry of Agriculture is called upon to inform Zambians about the full extent of this dry spell. The Ministry should also focus on preparing small scale farmers on climate change adaptation methods across the country,” he added.

“Lastly, I wish to call upon the Government to invest heavily in irrigation across the country, as a medium to long term measure, so as to reduce dependence on rain-fed agriculture,” Mr. Chanda concluded.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda’s proposal may not receive support from the Grain Traders Association of Zambia, who earlier this year advocated for the lifting of the ban on maize exports.

Association Executive Director Chabuleni Simwinga is on record to have said that the association has the capacity to export 68,000 tonnes of maize.

Mr. Simwinga had further expressed concern that his members are still holding on to stocks of maize which he feared would go bad.

Previous articleIs an International Monetary Fund (IMF) Package Betrayal of the Zambian People or Debt Trap?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Suspend the Export of Maize to other Countries till the Rains Normalise-Sunday Chanda

Opposition Patriotic Front Kanchibiya Constituency Member of Parliament Sunday Chilufya Chanda has asked the Government through the Ministry of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

State House says Nakachinda remarks are a direct attack on the integrity and independence of the Judiciary

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
State House has described allegations insinuating that President Hakainde Hichilema is coercing judges as false and contemptuous. Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has said that the...
Read more

ECZ announces the date for Kabwata Parliamentary By-Election

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed 20th January 2022 as the date on which to hold the Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary by-election in the...
Read more

HELSB Fail to Award Loans to 8 000 Eligible First Year Students at UNZA due to Financial Constraints

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has said that it has failed to award Loans to 8 004 eligible first-year students...
Read more

Government pegs Boarding School Fees at K 1 000 per learner

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
THE Ministry of Education said that learners who are in government boarding schools who are not vulnerable will be required to pay K1,000 boarding...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.