Defending champions Zesco United missed a chance to go second in the FAZ Super Division after losing to Red Arrows in a rescheduled midweek fixture at home in Ndola.

Arrows beat Zesco 2-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Airmen took a 2-0 lead into the half time break thanks to Thabani Kamusoko’s 21st minute own goal.

Youngster Ricky Banda doubled Arrows lead two minutes later and Zesco’s consolation came eleven minutes after the break through Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba.

The win moved Arrows from seventh into third place on 26 points after playing 15 matches.

Zesco have dropped one slot down to fifth place as they remain on 24 points from 15 matches played.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi Dynamos have held Zanaco to a 1-1 draw in the other midweek delayed game played in Solwezi.

Striker Moses Phiri gave Zanaco a 30th minute lead which they gave up when allowing a 51st minute equaliser by Bruce Musakanya.

A point from Solwezi has moved the Bankers two places up to number 13 on 18 points from 14 matches played.

Kansanshi Dynamos are two places and two points above Zanaco after playing 16 matches.