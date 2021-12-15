Kitwe United have moved back into fourth place on the FAZ National Division 1 table after thumping Young Green Eagles in a rescheduled match at home in Kitwe.

Kitwe beat Young Eagles 2-0 in the Week 1 delayed match at Garden Park Stadium to reclaim their spot in the top four.

Striker Clive Yeta emerged the hero of the day when scoring a brace in front of home supporters.

The Buchi Boys have 26 points from 15 matches played.

Young Eagles remained tenth on the table with 21 points from 15 matches played.

Meanwhile, Chingalika are remaining with one game in hand against Lumwana Radiants.

Napsa Stars are leading the table with a four-point gap after amassing 32 points from 16 matches played.