Wednesday, December 15, 2021
General News
Court adjourns again the ruling on 9 PF MPs, wants to deal with Nakacinda’s Contempt case first

By Chief Editor
The Lusaka High Court has again adjourned the matter in which nine Patriotic Front Members of Parliament whose elections were nullified are challenging the decision of Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti.

The matter was due to be considered this morning but has again been adjourned to a later date to allow the court to attend to the Contempt proceedings against Raphael Nakacinda which was filed by the Attorney General.

Yesterday, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha asked for permission from the High Court to Commence contempt proceeding against PF member of the Central Committee Raphael Nakacinda.

Mr. Kabesha alleged that Mr. Nakacinda issued a contemptuous statement aimed at undermining the case in which BOWMAN LUSAMBO and others are challenging the Speaker’s decision to stop them from attending Parliament.

He has argued that the said words are malicious and suggests that there is interference in the Judiciary by a member of the executive.
This is according to an affidavit in Support of the Summon for leave to Commence Contempt proceedings in the High Court. In this matter, the complainant is Mr. Kabesha while the alleged contemnor is RAPHAEL Nakacinda.

Mr. Nakacinda alleged that President Hichilema has been summoning judges at his house with the view of influencing the outcome of the court process.

Meanwhile, Raphael Nakacinda has been summoned to appear before Chelstone Police Station for questioning at 14:00hrs today.

Previous articleMinister of Energy, Peter Kapala denies corruption allegations being leveled against him
Next articleIt’s Sad that Mr. Hichilema is governing the country against his own words-Kambwili

