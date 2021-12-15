9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
UPND youths report Nakacinda to Police, want him arrested as Attorney General heads to Court

By Chief Editor
Scores of UPND youths from Lusaka Province Tuesday afternoon marched to Lusaka Central Police Station to demand for the immediate arrest of PF Chairperson for Media and Publicity, Raphael Nakacinda for allegedly defaming the President.

Mr. Nakacinda accused President Hakainde Hichilema of holding dark corner meetings with Constitutional Court Judges to coerce them to throw out a Petition by the (9) PF MPs whose seats were nullified by the High Court, recently.

Mr. Nakacinda’s sentiments have not sat well with the UPND youths around the country who have joined calls for the imminent arrest and possible prosecution of the embattled opposition figure.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after delivering a letter to the Police, Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson, Anderson Banda, who was in the company of Lusaka District Chairperson, Archritius Mwanakayaya and his deputy, Anthony Zimba, charged that it was regrettable that Mr Nakacinda has decided to abuse the freedom of expression by defaming and demeaning the Head of State.

Mr Banda said it is disheartening that MR. Nakacinda could choose to spread falsehoods against the President adding that such had the potential to incite citizens to rise against the legitimate leadership of President Hichilema and to cause public discontentment towards the Judiciary.

Mr Banda has since called on the UPND youths to effect a citizens arrest on Mr Nakacinda.

And according to impeccable sources at Central Police, a number of interests groups and individual citizens have also logged in complaints to the Police command demanding for Nakacinda to face the wrath of the law.

The sources further stated that a docked into the matter has been opened while an inquiry was being compiled so that Nakacinda could be taken to court.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has asked for permission from the High Court to Commence contempt proceeding against PF member of the Central Committee Rapheal Nakacinda.

Mr. Kabesha alleged that Mr Nakacinda issued a contemptuous statement aimed at undermining the case in which Bowman Lusambo and others are challenging the Speakers decision to stop them from attending Parliament.

He has argued that the said words are malicious and suggests that there is interference in the Judiciary by a member of the executive .

This is according to an affidavit in Support of the Summon for leave to Commence Contempt proceedings in the High Court.

In this matter the complainant is Mr Kabesha while the alleged contemptor is Raphael Nakacinda.

Mr Nakachinda alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema has been summoning judges at his house with the view of influencing the outcome of the court process.

