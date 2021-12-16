Shepolopolo Under-20 Women National Team coach Charles Haalubono has unveiled his final 22-member squad for Saturday’s third round, second leg 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

The team is expected to leave for Accra, Ghana on Thursday via Ethiopian Airlines.

According to FAZ Media, Haalubono has retained faith in the players that posted a 0-0 home draw against the Black Princesses.

He has added two under-17 starlets striker Jessy Zulu and midfielder Lubasi Pumulo who won gold at the just ended African Union Sports Council Region V Games Maseru 2020.

“We as a team have one common goal, which is to qualify, the Ghanaians are a very experienced team with quality players, but the girls managed to contain them in the first leg, so the morale is very high, if they’ll be able to contain that pressure again, then we are ready,” Haalubono said.

Winner over two legs will face either South Africa or Uganda in the penultimate qualifying round.

Only two teams from the African continent will compete at the World Cup.

GOALKEEPERS:Loveness Tonge (Prison Leopards), Blessing Kazila (Green Buffaloes Women Football Club), Mirriam Sikaduli (Choma Warriors)

DEFENDERS:Esther Siamfuko, Sante Mukutwa (both Queens Academy), Martha Katila (BUSA), Bertha Imponene (Nkwazi Queens), Pauline Zulu (Pataaki Queens), Judith Soko, Margaret Chisenga (both Green Buffaloes Women Football Club)

MIDFIELDERS:Shelly Masumo, Lubasi Pumulo (both Green Buffaloes Women Football Club), Tisilile Lungu (BUSA), Evarine Katongo (ZISD), Loveness Malunga (BUSA), Precious Phiri (Queens Academy)

STRIKERS :Namasiku Lungowe (ZISD), Agness Phiri (Queens Academy), Ruth Ngoma (Green Buffaloes Women Football Club), Siomala Mapepa (Lusaka Dynamos), Enelesi Phiri (Police Doves), Jessy Zulu(Pataaki FC)