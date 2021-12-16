9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 16, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Contagious bovine plural-pneumonia affecting animal restocking in Zambezi

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Contagious bovine plural-pneumonia affecting animal restocking in Zambezi
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambezi district fisheries and livestock officer, Moses Chama says animal diseases like contagious bovine plural-pneumonia (CBPP) continues hindering cattle restocking in the district.

Disclosing that the CBPP has so far killed over 10,000 animals in the district , Mr Chama however expressed happiness that at most cattle in the district have been vaccinated against the disease.

He has therefore advised cattle owners to continue report any suspicious cases in order to continue vaccinating animals even after government vaccination exercise is done.

Mr Chama said in an interview that out of a total number of 30,000 cattle in the district, only 20,000 cattle were vaccinated after the vaccination exercise.

“Cattle restocking would have started a long time ago but due to CBPP disease, cattle restocking will only be done once the government has put in measures that will prevent future occurrences like this because over 10,000 animals have died”, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Chama has also warned people in the district that are abrogating the fish ban that once they are caught, they will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“We are aware that there are some people who have continued with the illegal activities of fishing even when the fish ban is in place, but let me warn them, once they are caught they will face the law”, he said.

Mr Chama said the fishing ban period offers the most ideal environmental conditions for the fish to breed and multiply, hence all kinds of fishing activities are suspended on majors rivers.

Previous articleThere is a crisis of faith among Christians-ZCCB Secretary General

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Contagious bovine plural-pneumonia affecting animal restocking in Zambezi

Zambezi district fisheries and livestock officer, Moses Chama says animal diseases like contagious bovine plural-pneumonia (CBPP) continues hindering cattle...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Traditional leader bemoans rise in Gender Based Violence cases

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Chief Kasoma Lwela of the Ushi people in Chembe in Chembe district, Luapula province says cultural beliefs and tradition is hindering progress in the...
Read more

Milk processing plant commissioned in Mbala district, Northern Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
The government has commissioned a milk processing plant in Mbala district, Northern Province. The processing plant has since been handed over to the Livestock...
Read more

Government warns farmers selling subsidized farming inputs

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Luano District Commissioner Kells Meleki has cautioned farmers against selling agricultural inputs obtained through the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP). Speaking during a...
Read more

22 Headmen in Mazabuka District empowered with bicycles for community mobilisation

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Twenty two Village Headmen in Itebe Ward of Mwanachingwala Chiefdom in Mazabuka District have been empowered with bicycles by Solidaridad Zambia in its quest...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.