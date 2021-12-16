Zambezi district fisheries and livestock officer, Moses Chama says animal diseases like contagious bovine plural-pneumonia (CBPP) continues hindering cattle restocking in the district.

Disclosing that the CBPP has so far killed over 10,000 animals in the district , Mr Chama however expressed happiness that at most cattle in the district have been vaccinated against the disease.

He has therefore advised cattle owners to continue report any suspicious cases in order to continue vaccinating animals even after government vaccination exercise is done.

Mr Chama said in an interview that out of a total number of 30,000 cattle in the district, only 20,000 cattle were vaccinated after the vaccination exercise.

“Cattle restocking would have started a long time ago but due to CBPP disease, cattle restocking will only be done once the government has put in measures that will prevent future occurrences like this because over 10,000 animals have died”, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Chama has also warned people in the district that are abrogating the fish ban that once they are caught, they will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“We are aware that there are some people who have continued with the illegal activities of fishing even when the fish ban is in place, but let me warn them, once they are caught they will face the law”, he said.

Mr Chama said the fishing ban period offers the most ideal environmental conditions for the fish to breed and multiply, hence all kinds of fishing activities are suspended on majors rivers.