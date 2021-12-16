The Industrial Development Corporation has announced the appointment of Dolika Banda as Chairperson of the ZCCM-IH Board.

Ms. Banda is also a Non Executive Director at the CDC Group plc, a development finance institution owned by the UK government.

She is also an independent Non-executive Director at Harith Infrastructure Investment and a Global Ambassador for The Global Steering Group for Impact Investment.

She is the former CEO of African Risk Capacity Insurance Ltd and has held Non-Executive Director positions at Ecobank Transnational and the UK Department for International Development’s Financial Sector Deepening Africa programme.

Daughter to former President Rupiah Banda, Dolika has many years experience in international finance and banking and has worked across the world in Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean and the US.

A former Director at the IFC, and a former Regional Director for Africa at CDC Group, Ms. Banda’s involvement in development finance followed a successful career in banking in which she held senior positions at Barclays Bank Zambia in corporate and merchant banking and at Citibank Zambia in financial control, credit, treasury and international relationships.

She holds a Master’s in International Business from Schiller University.

She is the first female Board Chairperson to head ZCCM-IH.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Banda says she is honoured to be awarded an opportunity to serve the country through this position saying she does not underestimate the challenges that lie ahead.

ZCCM-IH now has a fully constituted eight-member Board including Directors representing NAPSA, the minority shareholders and the IDC.

Others appointed to the Board are Gregory Kabwe, currently serving as Director – Investment and Debt Management under the Ministry of Finance and National Planning; Moses Nyirenda, the Director Human Resource and Administration at the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development; and Bishop John Mambo who has served in various capacities in the private and public sectors