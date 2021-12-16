President Hakainde Hichilema has called on all countries to unite to find solutions to new Covid-19 variant, Omicron challenge as well as ensure equitable access to vaccines across the developing world.

Speaking yesterday when received Letters of Credence from Margaret Kamoto, High Commissioner of the Republic of Malawi and Margret Verwijk, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Mr. Hichilema expressed concern about the new Covid-19 varian.

During the ceremony at the State House in Lusaka, President Hichilema underscored the Government’s commitment to pursuing robust and far reaching economic diplomacy to build fruitful relations that will yield mutually beneficial and tangible deliverables through the establishment of new areas of cooperation.

President Hichilema stated that his recent working visit to Malawi reflects the warm bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.

The Head of State emphasized the need for the two countries to expedite, among other projects, the operationalization of the Mwami/Mchinji One Stop Border Post to facilitate trade between the two countries.

The Head of State noted the longstanding, warm bilateral relations between Zambia and the Netherlands and further underscored the Government’s focus on restoring historical ties and scaling up the level of partnerships in areas of interest such as agriculture, gender and climate change.

The President called for increased cooperation with the Netherlands to enable Zambia to draw lessons from the Kingdom’s vast experience in sectors that are vital to Zambia’s economic transformation agenda.

And High Commissioner Kamoto pledged to work towards expanding and deepening trade and economic cooperation that exists between Zambia and Malawi, taking into consideration the opportunities in regional, sub-regional and continental bodies.

The High Commissioner also reaffirmed her commitment to enhancing relations through good neighbourliness and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Verwijk hailed Zambia for holding successful elections in August 2021 and consolidating its position as a beacon of democracy.

The Ambassador highlighted the areas of cooperation between Zambia and the Netherlands in sectors such as agriculture and education and further pledged to work towards strengthening the existing bilateral ties during her tenure of office.