Education Minister Douglas Syakalima has said that pupils in boarding schools will still pay one thousand kwacha tuition fees next year.

Mr. Syakalima said that only vulnerable pupils who will be selected at the ward level by communities will have their fees paid from the Constituency Development Fund, adding that a bursary scheme has been introduced for vulnerable pupils in boarding schools.

Mr. Syakalima was speaking in parliament when he gave a policy statement on the 2022 budget estimates for the Ministry of Education.

Meanwhile, Mr. Syakalima said government schools will get the equal amount of funds that they collected from the user fees.

He said for grant-aided schools the ministry will have to discuss and agree because they made a request to the ministry.

Mr. Syakalima also clarified that 2 thousand student loans that have been awarded to the University of Zambia students are in the 2021 budget for the 2021- 2022 academic year and not in next year’s budget.

And Muchinga Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda appealed to have schools for differently-abled people in rural areas.

Mr. Banda further requested the government to consider the recruitment of teachers at the constituency level.

Meanwhile, Milanzi Member of Parliament Melesiama Phiri urged the ministry of education to ensure that the proposed 30 million Kwacha that has been allocated for sanitary towels for girls reached the intended beneficiaries.