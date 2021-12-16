9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 16, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Nakacinda defiant after his release from Police detention on bond

By Chief Editor
53 views
6
Headlines Nakacinda defiant after his release from Police detention on bond
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Opposition Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee in Charge of Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has remained defiant after his release from Police detention on bond.

Mr. Nakacinda was on Wednesday arrested for the offence of Defamation of the President and spent a night at Chelstone Police Station in Lusaka.

Upon being released from Police Custody, the former Minister of Water Development in the previous PF Government vowed to continue providing checks and balances to the new Government.

Mr. Nakacinda said he will not be intimidated nor silenced by arrests.

He accused the UPND Government of abusing law enforcement agencies to harass political rivals.

“I was honoured to spend a night in cells for the sake of our democracy. I was greatly honoured to spend a night in cells in defence of the sacred institution called the Judiciary. PF Members don’t be intimidated. Mushitile chalimo ama toothbrush, mulingile mwashitila chalimo ka sopo, pantu Ukufuma mumayanda yesu the only place Mr Hakainde Hichilema will take us is the cells. But we will not be intimidated by those antics,” Mr. Nakacinda told journalists outside the Police Station.

Mr. Nakacinda made fresh allegations that the UPND Government may start killing opponents when harassing them using law enforcement agencies does not achieve the intended purpose.

“They (police) even brought UPND thugs to try and impose them in my cell for whatever motive. What I know is that after they exhaust the idea of abusing the Police, abusing DEC, abusing ACC, the next thing they will attempt is to start eliminating people.”

“Yesterday I was defended by inmates (detainees) who stood up to those who were suggesting that they bring cadres of UPND in our cell for whatever motive. For us aluta continua, we are going to have a press briefing to give more details of what has happened from yesterday up to today and the media will be informed,” Mr. Nakacinda said.

He also questioned why Police were attempting to get his fingerprints when he was not a convict.

“Of course there is this new phenomenon under the New Dawn wanting to incriminate people by collecting fingerprints. The whole delay from yesterday up to today has been trying to force me to give them finger prints. I mean fingerprints are only collected from convicts; you can’t collect fingerprints from a person who has not been convicted,” he said.

“I am innocent until proven guilty and I look forward to interrogating Mr. Hakainde Hichilema over the mate of defaming him because he is the one I believe who has complained so we will meet in court and I hope he can have the courage to come to court so that we can have a conversation over the defamation matter,” Mr. Nakacinda said.

Police in Lusaka on Wednesday recorded a warn and caution statement from Mr. Nakacinda aged 43 of farm number 1794 Kafue District for the offense of Defamation of the President contrary to section 69 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

This is in regard to the statement he issued at High Court grounds on December 13, 2021 and the interview he had on one of the radio stations in Lusaka recently.

Previous articleChief Mukuni join in calls to have President Lungu’s Immunity removed
Next articleThere is a crisis of faith among Christians-ZCCB Secretary General

6 COMMENTS

  4. It’s the state which has taken you to court not the president baba.
    Stick to being a pastor otherwise you will spent time in prison

    1

  6. #2  Deja Vu
     December 16, 2021 At 8:15 pm

    “Could there be a whole can of worms? ”

    We have been waiting for this can of worms for HH from tiyali, nawakwi , kambwili , C Banda , GBM……….

    now you think nakachinda will give you that can of worms ???

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Article by Larry Mweetwa Suggesting Stoppila Sunzu was used to Smuggle Items for PF is Malicious

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE SUNZU FAMILY December 16th, 2021. An article attributed to a Mr. Larry Mweetwa suggesting I was used...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chief Mukuni join in calls to have President Lungu’s Immunity removed

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
Chief Mukuni of Kazungula District in Southern Province has called for the removal of former President Edgar Lungu’s immunity to facilitate investigations of alleged...
Read more

Government called upon to increase the number of students benefiting from higher education loans and scholarships

Headlines Chief Editor - 3
Former Copperbelt University Students’ Union (COBUSU) Council Chairperson Gershom Nambuyo Phiri has urged the Government to increase the number of students benefiting from higher...
Read more

Nakachinda Arrested for Defamation of the President as UPND cadres storm Police Station and Stone PF members

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
Zambia Police in Lusaka has recorded a warn and caution statement from Raphael Mangani Nakachinda aged 43 of farm number 1794 Kafue district for...
Read more

Minister of Energy, Peter Kapala denies corruption allegations being leveled against him

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Minister of Energy, Peter Kapala has denied corruption allegations being leveled against him, following reports on social media that he will help Harvest Group...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.