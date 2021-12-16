9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 16, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

The Price of Fuel to Go up from Midnight follwing removal Government of subsidies

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy The Price of Fuel to Go up from Midnight follwing removal...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased the fuel pump prices effective from midnight tonight.

ERB Board Chairperson REYNOLDS BOWA says Petrol has been increased by K3.54 ngwee per liter from K17.62 to K21.16 while Diesel has been increased by K4.56 from K15.59 per liter to K20.15.

He says prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas -LPG- have also been increased by K4.47 while prices of Kerosene have remained unchanged.

Mr. BOWA says the increment in fuel prices follows the government’s announcement of the removal of subsidies on fuel so that the country migrates to cost-reflective pricing.

He says the pricing trigger band of 2.5 percent change in wholesale prices will be maintained to allow for price stability within the pricing cycle.

Addressing the media in Lusaka, Mr. BOWA disclosed that the board will start reviewing petroleum prices every thirty days as opposed to sixty days.

Mr. BOWA further warned all oil marketing companies not to hold fuel to create a shortage as this will attract a penalty including revocation of the licenses.

Previous articleContagious bovine plural-pneumonia affecting animal restocking in Zambezi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

The Price of Fuel to Go up from Midnight follwing removal Government of subsidies

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased the fuel pump prices effective from midnight tonight. ERB Board Chairperson REYNOLDS BOWA...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Dolika Banda is new ZCCM-IH Board Chair

Economy Chief Editor - 22
The Industrial Development Corporation has announced the appointment of Dolika Banda as Chairperson of the ZCCM-IH Board. Ms. Banda is also a Non Executive Director...
Read more

Youths who got loans during the Patriotic Front Government should pay back, says Minister of Youth and Sports

Economy Chief Editor - 18
Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu has demanded that youths who got loans in form of buses, grinders and wood-mizers during the...
Read more

President Hichilema appoints Prof. Saasa as Head of a new advisory council

Economy Chief Editor - 19
President Hakainde Hichilema has announced the appointment of respected Professor Oliver Saasa to chair a new advisory council. President Hichilema said Professor Saasa will lead...
Read more

Is an International Monetary Fund (IMF) Package Betrayal of the Zambian People or Debt Trap?

Economy Chief Editor - 12
By Boyd Muleya As Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD), we would like to commend Government for taking very bold and highly ambitious stance...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.