Thursday, December 16, 2021
Feature Politics
UPND Government is operating well without any disruption-Anderson Banda

By Chief Editor
UPND Lusaka province youth chairperson Mr Anderson Banda has charged that UPND Government is operating well without any disruption in the course of duties as the current crop of opposition have no direction in offering checks and balances.

Mr Banda said this when he featured on MUVI TV Bluntant talk program on whether the UPND Government was finding it hard to work properly with the pressure from opposition political parties.

Mr Banda said it was unfortunate that some opposition leaders have failed to use the current political environment to mobilize their structures but are busy hallucinating on matters that have no backing.

He it is only under the New Dawn Government that opposition members can gather anywhere without being harassed unlike what use to happen under the PF regime.

Mr Banda said UPND Government will continue to support an enabling environment for all but everyone should be aware that all of us are guaranteed Freedom of Speech and Expression but no one is guaranteed Freedom after the Speech or Expression.

He advised the opposition to choose their words carefully and express themselves appropriately.

Mr Banda said the PF should be thankful to the UPND Government for creating an environment which themselves failed to create in 10 years which His Excellence president of the Republic of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema did it in 24 hrs after being declared.

